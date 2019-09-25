On Monday, September 23, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Toccoa Police Department to assist in the investigation of a double stabbing and kidnapping that occurred at a residence on Mill Street in Toccoa, Georgia. The original 911 call was received at approximately 9 PM and alerted police that there had been a stabbing and kidnapping at the Mill Street address. The Toccoa Police Department responded and found two victims injured and another female, visiting the home, was missing. The victims were identified as Nancy Johnson, 66 and Robert Maxwell, 64. Both Maxwell and Johnson were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Maxwell is in critical condition.

The kidnapping victim was identified as Patricia Hall, 49, the wife of the suspect in this case Kenton Deshaun Hall, 48. Throughout the night, intensive searches by GBI, Toccoa PD, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, GSP and DOC were conducted for both Patricia Hall and Kenton Hall. Just after daybreak, Patricia Hall was located deceased near 306 Franklin Street. Patricia Hall will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Kenton Hall is still at large and the GBI and Toccoa PD are asking for the public’s assistance with locating Hall. The GBI has taken warrants for Hall for murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and kidnapping. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911, the Toccoa Police Department 706-282-3244 or the GBI Tipline at 800-597-8477.