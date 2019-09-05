The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has announced the arrest of a high-ranking member of the Ghostface Gang. The gang is known to operate throughout Georgia and has many members in Chattooga County and other Northwest Georgia counties.

An investigation into Tyler Estes, age 25, was conducted by the GBI after the Meriwether County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office requested them to look into a letter that was written by Estes from the Meriwether County Jail to another Ghost Face gang member. Estes was in jail on charges of destruction of government property and a probation violation. The letter allegedly identifies Estes as a high-ranking member of the gang and ordered the physical beating of another gang member who had “violated the gang’s codes of street conduct of being disloyal and disregarding the vows of membership,” according to the GBI.

Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force Commander Dewayne Brown says that there are more Ghost Face Gang members in Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties than anywhere else in the state.

During an interview, Estes confessed to being a high-ranking member of the Ghostface Gangsters and writing the letter to “orchestrate the physical attack and expulsion of the gang member,” the GBI said.

The GBI says that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

From AM 1180