Floyd County Superior Court Clerk Barbara Penson and the Georgia Superior Courts Clerks’ Cooperative will present a free notary training this Wednesday at the Floyd County Board of Education Central Office boardroom at 600 Riverside Parkway.

The training will be offered in two sessions, one from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and the other from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Please RSVP with the Floyd County Superior Court Clerk’s Office by the close of business Tuesday at (706) 233-0059