Frances Lana Rittenhouse Jones, age 91, of Rome passed away September 24, 2019 at a local healthcare facility.

Frances was born on June 26, 1928 in Floyd County to the late Claude Rittenhouse and Ollie East Rittenhouse. She was a member of Little Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death her husband Gordon Jones; two sons: Lamar Jones, and Walter Jones; daughter: Peggy Jones; siblings: Hershel, Jesse, Syble, Pauline, and Mary

Survivors include daughter: Linda May, of Rome; brother: Champ (Linda) Rittenhouse, of Rome; sister: Barbara Perez, of Valdosta; grandchild: Elijah May.

Funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday September 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. George Nix officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friend from 1 P.M. until service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.