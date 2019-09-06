Officers were able to return a special needs child home using information collected during the Project Lifesaver campaign. The Floyd County Police Department continues to encourage families to contact us if they know someone living with dementia or special needs who could benefit and help us find them when they wander.

A movie night fundraiser is scheduled for Friday September 13 at Lawrence Plantation to raise money for the purchase of radio transmitters for families in need.

Police responded to the Shannon community Thursday night in reference to a young man walking down the road with a confused look. A concerned passer-by followed the juvenile to a restaurant where officers made contact with the 16-year-old young man. He was non-verbal and carrying a pillow.

Because officers had previous contact with the juvenile his information was in the Project Lifesaver database and police were able to return him home. E911 searched for the code “Project Lifesaver” in their system and identified the lost boy and his address.

There is a $375 cost associated with the purchase of the radio transmitter from Project Lifesaver that can be worn as a watch. If a family is not willing to buy a transmitter, they are encouraged to at least contact police so that their loved one can be entered in the 911 database for quicker identification.

If a person wanders away from home, a specially trained officer is able to tune a receiver to the assigned frequency and locate the radio transmitter. But the person has to always wear the transmitter.

Police successfully tested the transmitters a few weeks ago during a training exercise in the forest around the Pocket Campground and in simulations at State Mutual Stadium.

A movie night fundraiser sponsored by ComForCare will be held at Lawrence Plantation on Friday September 13. The Friday 13th event is a scary double feature will all proceeds benefiting the police department and the purchase of transmitters.

ComForCare Senior Services is a home care service for seniors and disabled individuals in our communities.

Contact Sgt. Chris Fincher at the police department for more information: 706-235-7766 or email [email protected]

Follow the link for more information: