Floyd County Commissioners will meet on Friday in a special called meeting to approve an increase to employee health insurance premiums.

The effective date for the increase, if approved, will be Oct 1, 2019.

Commissioners are also looking to approve a proposal from CIGNA that includes third party administration services, aggregate and specific stop loss insurance as part of the health plan.

They are also looking to approve a contract for one on one employee benefits counseling services from Worksite Benefit Services.

The meeting will be held in the community room, suite 206, on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building located at 12 East Fourth Avenue.