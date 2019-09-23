Flonnie Cantrell Green, age 94, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at her residence.

Flonnie was born October 11, 1924, in Sand Mountain, AL, daughter of the late James Terrell Cantrell and Betty Lee Wells Cantrell. She began school at age 4 and graduated after 11 years in the Adairsville High School Class of 1940 when she was 15 years old. Flonnie moved to Rome to work and attend Rome Business College in 1941 where she taught after graduation. She became engaged to James Robert Green through the mail while Robert was serving in World War II and married on May 15, 1946. After children, Flonnie was a homemaker, an active member of her church – Sunbeams, treasurer, and Sunday School Teacher – member of Floyd County Homemakers Club and the Kingston History Club.

Flonnie loved family, was a founder of Cantrell Family Reunion, published a history of the Cantrell family and contributed to the Will’s Family History. She worked in the Floyd County Extension Food and Nutrition program, taught Sunday School at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church until she was 94 years old and was recognized for 51 years’ service at the election polls.

In addition to her parents, Flonnie was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Green, in January of 1979, sisters, Johnnie Lanham and Betty Cantrell, brothers, Terrell Cantrell and Edward Cantrell, and grandson, James Terrell Green.

Flonnie is survived by her daughter, Carol, and son-in-law, David E. Weatherford, Jr.; son, James Robert “Bobby” Green and Lynda Edwards; grandchildren, Kathryn Weatherford, David E. Weatherford, III, Emily Grace Green; step-grandchildren, Daniel (Amanda) Barfield, Matthew (Summer) Edwards, Camron Edwards; four step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jimmie Penson, Veleria Weeks, Barbara Whitehead; sister-in-law, Margaret Cantrell. Fourteen nieces and nephews, twenty-four great nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Flonnie will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Salmon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday evening at Salmon Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Sherwood Baptist Church Building Fund, 1 Goodman Road, Rome, GA, 30161.

