Dr. Vondell Ringer has accepted the position of Support Services Specialist with Floyd County Schools. Dr. Ringer currently serves as the principal of Coosa Middle School. She officially takes on her new position at the central office on Monday, October 14, 2019. As the Support Services Specialist, she will serve as district liaison for Communities in Schools, chorus, and band. Her responsibilities will also include equity and diversity monitoring, student teachers and the P-20 Collaborative, student scholarship and incentive programs, and parent involvement. In her new role, Dr. Ringer will be able to apply her years of knowledge and leadership in local school administration and fine arts to assure our students, parents, and stakeholders are supported in their needed capacities.

“We have lost several positions at the central office over the last two years, which we have not filled, and Dr. Ringer will be a great addition to our central office staff in her new role,” said Dr. Wilson.

