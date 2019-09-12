Over the past week, the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force arrested twenty nine individuals on a variety of charges. The arrests have occurred in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker Counties.
LMJCDTF partnered with the following agencies to conduct these arrests: Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, Department of Community Supervision, Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, Summerville Police Department, Trion Police Department, Walker County Sheriff Office and US Marshalls. With the help of these agencies, LMJCDTF continues to combat criminal activity within the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. Anyone with a tip or information on drug activity can call 706-638-5570 or email [email protected]
Kelly Hickman of Flintstone, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Muriel Smith of Rossville, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Larry Buckles of Rossville, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Cody Allen of Rossville, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Timothy Mitchell of Flintstone, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Albert Brock of Rossville, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Linda Hardin of Rossville, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Samantha McAfree of Rossville, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Tina Collins of Lafayette, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Kayla Allen of Lafayette, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana less than 1oz, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon, Theft by receiving stolen property.
Kenneth Oliver of Lafayette, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Jennifer Rios of Lafayette, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Possession of Schedule I – THC Oil
Michael Ellison of Lafayette, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Barry Clayton of Lafayette, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Malcolm Shockley of Summerville, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Aaron Rutledge of Summerville, GA
Warrant for Probation Violation
Amanda Schrimpsher of Trion, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Douglas Lassetter of Lafayette, GA
Warrant for Probation Violation
Terry Scott of LaGrange, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Larry Dooley of Trion, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Warrant for Parole
David Bircher of Rising Fawn, GA
Possession of Methamphetamine
Possession of Firearm by convicted felon
Ronald Joseph of Trenton, GA
Warrant for Assault
Lionel Webster of Smyrna, GA
Warrant for Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault with Weapon
Warrant for Aggravated Assault with Weapon
Nicholas Shepherd of Rossville, GA
Trafficking Methamphetamine
Stephanie Lolley of Rossville, GA
Trafficking Methamphetamine
Joshua Bassham of Rossville, GA
Possession of Heroin
Brittany McCloud of Trenton, GA
Fugitive from another State
Austin Harderman of Flat Rock, AL
Fugitive from another State
Daniel Raines of Calhoun, GA
Warrant for Probation Violation