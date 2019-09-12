Over the past week, the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force arrested twenty nine individuals on a variety of charges. The arrests have occurred in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker Counties.

LMJCDTF partnered with the following agencies to conduct these arrests: Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, Department of Community Supervision, Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, Summerville Police Department, Trion Police Department, Walker County Sheriff Office and US Marshalls. With the help of these agencies, LMJCDTF continues to combat criminal activity within the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. Anyone with a tip or information on drug activity can call 706-638-5570 or email [email protected]

Kelly Hickman of Flintstone, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Muriel Smith of Rossville, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Larry Buckles of Rossville, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Cody Allen of Rossville, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Timothy Mitchell of Flintstone, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Albert Brock of Rossville, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Linda Hardin of Rossville, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Samantha McAfree of Rossville, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Tina Collins of Lafayette, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Kayla Allen of Lafayette, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana less than 1oz, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon, Theft by receiving stolen property.

Kenneth Oliver of Lafayette, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Jennifer Rios of Lafayette, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I – THC Oil

Michael Ellison of Lafayette, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Barry Clayton of Lafayette, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Malcolm Shockley of Summerville, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Aaron Rutledge of Summerville, GA

Warrant for Probation Violation

Amanda Schrimpsher of Trion, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Douglas Lassetter of Lafayette, GA

Warrant for Probation Violation

Terry Scott of LaGrange, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Larry Dooley of Trion, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Warrant for Parole

David Bircher of Rising Fawn, GA

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Firearm by convicted felon

Ronald Joseph of Trenton, GA

Warrant for Assault

Lionel Webster of Smyrna, GA

Warrant for Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault with Weapon

Warrant for Aggravated Assault with Weapon

Nicholas Shepherd of Rossville, GA

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Stephanie Lolley of Rossville, GA

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Joshua Bassham of Rossville, GA

Possession of Heroin

Brittany McCloud of Trenton, GA

Fugitive from another State

Austin Harderman of Flat Rock, AL

Fugitive from another State

Daniel Raines of Calhoun, GA

Warrant for Probation Violation