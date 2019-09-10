Coosa Valley Financial Group is pleased to announce new members who have recently joined our team. We would like to take this moment to welcome Felicia Adams, Chris Tilley and Steve Shipe.

Coosa Valley Financial Group specializes in insurance, taxes, and accounting. CVFG offers personal lines coverage such as home, auto, flood, long-term care coverage, and life insurance; commercial lines coverage such as business owners, general liability, commercial auto and workers compensation; We offer tax planning and preparation for individuals and businesses alike; Lastly we offer employers the ability to add worksite benefits to their employee coverages such as group health, dental, life,

disability, accident, cancer, and other general group coverages.

Our office is located at 415 E 2 nd Avenue Rome, GA or reach us by phone at 706-235-2289.

Visit our website at www.coosavalley.com.



Felicia Adams, Tax/Accounting Manager is here to help with your Accounting, Bookkeeping, Payroll and Tax needs. Whether it be for your individual income tax return, self-employment income, corporations,

sole proprietors or partnership returns. Felicia has 23 years of experience in Tax and Accounting Management. She is a native of Northwest Georgia and is a graduate of Rome High School and Kennesaw State University. Felicia prides herself on providing our clients with accurate and timely

information, as well as a positive customer experience.

Chris Tilley, Insurance Agent is here to help with your Personal, Commercial, Life & Employee benefits, Health and Medicare Supplement needs. Chris began his Insurance career after a 10-year career in medical sales and the dental field. Chris started with State Farm in 2015 and became an agent for Coosa Valley Financial Group in June of 2019. He is married to his lovely wife Nina and has three beautiful children Emma, Elin and Sam. When Chris is not working, he loves to spend time with his family and

friends and coaching his kids in soccer at the YMCA.



STEVE SHIPE, Senior Risk Advisor is here to help with your Commercial Transportation needs. Steve has been in the insurance industry for over 30 years and is a commercial insurance specialist focusing on the transportation industry. Steve is married and has four children, Nathan, Jordan, Lindsay and Logan. Nathan is a schoolteacher. Jordan is an insurance marketing representative. Lindsay is a full-time college student and is studying sociology. She will be graduating in 2021. Logan started first grade this year. Steve enjoys hunting, workouts, bicycling, lifting weights and boxing. Steve will be relocating to the Rome area in the future.