The City of Rome and the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) are hosting the Georgia Statewide Historic Preservation Conference this week, September 18-20. 300 attendees from across the state have registered for the three day conference which will be held at The Forum River Center, Rome City Hall and the Rome Area History Museum.

Workshops begin Wednesday morning and will be offered throughout the course of the conference. Workshops will cover a large variety of topics including preservation, revitalization, funding, architecture, sustainable design, adaptive reuse and community outreach.

“We are excited to host the state conference in Rome this year,” said Community Planner, Brittany Griffin. “Our preservation community in Rome and Floyd County has worked hard to establish partnerships and utilize programs to preserve our places of historic importance. We are excited to share our vision and showcase the fruits of our efforts.” The HPC also hosted the Preservation Celebration Symposium in partnership with the Historic DeSoto Theatre earlier this year.

Attendees will learn from locals who have led revitalization and preservation efforts in Rome and Floyd County. Tours will be offered to attendees throughout the week including: Berry College National Register Historic District; repair techniques used at the Chieftains Museum and Major Ridge Home; and preservation of The Fairfield School in Cave Spring. Registrants will enjoy guided tours of Rome’s history with Myrtle Hill Cemetery tours and Roman Holiday Riverboat tours.

The conference will also celebrate and recognize leaders in the field; offer best practices and provide opportunities to network with industry professionals.

Attendees will have free time each day to discover Rome on their own for dining, shopping and exploring.



For questions or additional event details, call Community Planner, Brittany Griffin at 706-236-5025.