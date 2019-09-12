Christopher Wayne Williams, age 47, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Chris was born in Rome, Georgia on May 8, 1972, son of Charles Wayne Williams and Wanda Gail Loveless Williams. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Adyson Williams. Chris was a 1990 graduate of Cedar Bluff High School and was a member of Fairhaven Baptist Church. He worked for many years as an EMT and was currently working for Puckett EMS in Chattanooga and part-time with A&E Emergency Services of Franklin County.

Survivors include two sons, Jonathan Williams, Glencoe, AL, and Aiden Williams, Rome; his parents, Wayne & Gail Williams, Cedar Bluff; grandmother, Wanda Nell Loveless, Cedar Bluff; special friend, Maryann Studdard; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services for Chris and his daughter, Adyson, will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Matt West and the Rev. Steve McCaslin officiating. Interment will follow in Hardeman Cemetery with the Rev. Vince Whittington officiating.

The family will receive friends for Chris and Adyson at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 8pm.

Employees of Puckett EMS will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday at 12:30pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.