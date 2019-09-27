On September 25, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Andre Williams, age 20, was driving a 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Burnt Hickory Road. Williams stated that he fell asleep while driving after just getting off from an overnight shift. He lost control of the vehicle and traveled across the centerline while negotiating a curve. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle vaulted from a culvert in the ditch. The vehicle began over turning, struck a tree, and continuing to overturn. The vehicle came to a final rest on its roof facing south off the roadway.

Three other passengers were in the vehicle. The driver and two young female passengers were transported to WellStar Kennestone with non-life threatening injuries. An eight-year-old male passenger was airlifted to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta with serious injuries.

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is conducting an ongoing investigation. The report is not complete.

From WBHF radio