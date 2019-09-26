On October 2nd, 2019, Sheriff Jeff Shaver and deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, strengthen relationships, and drink coffee.

All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 7AM on October 2nd at the Coosa Corner in Leesburg.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the work of the Sheriff’s Office in Cherokee County.

Although the Sheriff’s Office is involved in many community programs, trainings, and school programs, the majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our deputies,” said Sheriff Jeff Shaver. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.