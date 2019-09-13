A chemical fire at DHM Adhesives on S. Wall St. in Calhoun Friday closed all of the city’s schools, as well as the Calhoun-Gordon County Library. Several other areas in the downtown area will also be closed throughout the day.

The school announced that it will still compete in its football game at Sonoraville this evening. All other activities and practices have been cancelled.

According to Calhoun Fire Department Deputy Chief Terry Mills the fire was first reported just after 1 am Friday morning.

One person was injured from the blaze.

Citizens have been asked to avoid the downtown area due to the concern of air quality.

