A fifty-four-year-old woman was arrested this week after she was found standing nude on the edge of the road.

According to a report from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrived on Hollow Road in Trion and saw the woman standing near a driveway at the edge of the road. The deputy attempted to make contact with the woman and she turned and walked to the edge of the woods, yelling loudly.

Redmond EMS was called and attempted to talk the woman into going to the hospital for treatment. The woman said that she had a million dollars and checks in the truck, while pointing towards the ambulance. The woman refused medical treatment from EMS.

The woman also declined the responding deputy’s offer to take her to the hospital for evaluation. She was subsequently placed under arrest for public indecency. The woman was identified as Melissa Colleen Evans and was transported to the Chattooga County Jail.

From AM 1180