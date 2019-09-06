A Chattooga County man was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday while riding a stolen ATV through Summerville.

Summerville Police stopped the ATV and questioned the driver, identified as David Lee Cavin. Cavin told the officers that he had “borrowed” the ATV from someone on Sunnydale Road. Police could not confirm Mr. Cavin’s story and in fact discovered that the Polaris Ranger ATV had been reported as stolen.

While officers were searching Cavin, he told police that he “had something on him.” That something turned out to be a small bag of methamphetamine that Cavin handed over to the arresting officer.

The owner of the ATV was contacted by Summerville Police and he made a positive identification of the vehicle.

Cavin is facing charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license, operation of an unregistered vehicle, driving with no proof of insurance, operating restriction of an off-road vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

From AM 1180