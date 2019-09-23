A Chattooga County Grand Jury has indicted 52 year old Susan Renee Lanhem on the charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband some two years ago.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader stated investigators with his office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation interviewed Ms. Lanham on several occasions since her husband was found dead in their home on Butler Dairy Road. Lanham is the one who called Chattooga 9-1-1 back on September 18th of 2017. When law enforcement arrived on the scene they found her 75 year old husband, Edward Earl “Eddie” Lanham dead from a gunshot wound.

In the weeks and months that followed, the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI continued to investigate the murder. Sheriff Schrader says there were problems with Lanham’s story about the night of her husband’s death. She told investigators that she’d been “out” and when she returned home, found her husband dead.

The GBI and Sheriff Schrader were quick to tell the public they didn’t suspect the murder to be a random act and that Mr. Lanham had been targeted in the shooting. Sheriff Schrader said he and his investigators believe the motive behind the shooting was “plain and simple, greed and selfishness.”

The GBI is still gathering evidence from financial records of Lanhem and her dead husband in connection with the case.

(WZQZ Chattooga County Radio)