Atlanta Braves utility player Charlie Culberson has been announced as the team’s nominee for this season’s Roberto Clemente Award.

Major League Baseball announced the nominees for each MLB team Thursday. The Braves and the other 29 MLB teams will acknowledge their nominees Sept. 18, when Clemente is honored on Roberto Clemente Day, which will be marked around baseball.

The results of fan voting will contribute to the process of determining who wins the award. Fans can vote through Sept. 29 at https://www.mlb.com/mlb/community/roberto-clemente-award MLB will announce the award winner during a World Series game to be determined.

According to MLB, “The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a major league player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Three Braves players have won the award: Phil Niekro (1980), Dale Murphy (1988) and John Smoltz (2005). The award originated in 1971, and the first winner was Willie Mays.