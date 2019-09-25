Mr. Charles Wesley Dobbs, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Dobbs was born in Cobb County, Georgia on April 2, 1939, son of the late Millard Jones Dobbs and the late Nellie Mae Dempsey Dobbs. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Evelyn Dobbs, by a brother, Kenneth Wayne Dobbs, and by a sister, Nellie Joyce Roland. Mr. Dobbs served for 9 years in the Georgia National Guard. Prior to retirement, he worked for the Rome Housing Authority. He was a member of Bush Arbor Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Mae Joyce Abernathy Dobbs, to whom he was married on July 24, 1964; two sons, Timmy Charles Dobbs (Dava), Ila, GA, and Wesley Stephen Dobbs (Christi), Rome; three grandchildren, Miracle Mae Dobbs, Gabriella Rose Dobbs and Sherry Shandale Dobbs; two sisters, Margaret Black, Rome, and Annette Aiken, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2pm at Bush Arbor Baptist Church with the Rev. Dale Byars and the Rev. Buddy Carter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 6 until 8pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.