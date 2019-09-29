The City of Euharlee is preparing to host its annual Euharlee Covered Bridge Fall Festival on Saturday, October 12 from 10:00am to 5:00pm. The public is invited to attend this free event, located in Frankie Harris Park in downtown Euharlee. Celebrate Fall and cooler temperatures with family fun at this event.

The festival has seen growth over the last decade. With over 70 arts and crafts, direct sales, and food vendors, this year’s event will offer something for everyone. There will be children’s activities including free face painting, hayride, hay bale maze, and more! On our entertainment stage, we have a mix of regional musicians and local children’s groups. There will also be a quilt show and pageant, put on by the local special events steering committee.

The event is made possible with the help of our sponsors: Styles Auto Care, Starr Mathews Agency, Don Massey Heating & Air, Hometown Steak N’Que, Knockerball Rome, Creative Organics, Graham Commercial Contractors, Cartersville Ace Hardware, LakePoint Realty Group – Trish Sullivan, Real Life Fitness, Ladds Farm Supply, NFP, New Beginning Signs & Graphics, and the Euharlee Historical Society.

For more information on the festival, please visit our Facebook page or call 770-386-1542.