The Cedar Bluff Town Council named Investigator Chris O’Neal as their new Police Chief during their regular meeting on Monday. O’Neal will take over on October 1st when longtime Chief Steve Walden ends his 25 year career for retirement.

O’Neal has been in law enforcement since 1998 where he has worked patrol, narcotics, criminal investigations and served as a tactical team leader. O’Neal served as a K-9 Officer for 9 years. He is married to Deidre O’Neal and has 3 children Alix, Cassidy and Coby.

O’Neal said that he would like to thank Cedar luff Mayor Tammy Crane and Council for giving him this opportunity to serve the citizens of Cedar Bluff.

In other business the council approved the purchase of a kennel for K-9 Jagger, approved to open a separate bank account for Rebuild Alabama Gas Tax monies as required and approved signature cards for the account. The council also voted to allow AVENU to collect Tobacco Revenue and Business License Issuance Fees.

There was an Ordinance pertaining to the annexation of a portion of property on County Road 602 set to be discussed, at the recommendation of the Town’s Attorney that matter was tabled until a later date.

The council also approved minutes from three previous meetings, approved the financial statements and received the monthly police department report from Chief Steve Walden.

