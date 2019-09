Terry Stanley Zeiger, 64 of Cedar Bluff, was jailed in Rome after he allegedly stole over 2,040 Hydrocodone pills from a 93 year-old man.

Reports said that Zeiger would replace the victim’s pills with Tylenol.

The thefts occurred over a two year period.

Zeiger is charged with felony theft by deception, exploitation and intimidation of an elderly and neglect to a elderly person.