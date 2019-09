Ivory Ka’Andre Starr, 19 of Cedar Bluff, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said he held a 15 year-old girl against a wall and refused to let her go before attempting to take off her bikini bottoms and then penetrating her body.

The incident occurred on June 289th at a home on Alabama Highway near the state line.

Starr is charged with simple assault, battery, child molestation and sexual battery against a child.