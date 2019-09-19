Governor Brian Kemp presented Snellville Police Department with the Governor’s Cup at the 2019 Governor’s Challenge Awards Wednesday afternoon in Macon. Snellville Police scored 171.5 out of a possible 200 points to win the award as the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety honored 23 law enforcement agencies for their work in promoting traffic safety through outreach and enforcement.

The Snellville Police Department, which has less than 50 officers, also won the Occupant Protection and Distracted Driving awards, as well as winning first place for their overall highway safety efforts in the category for their department size.

The Governor’s Challenge Awards honor law enforcement agencies for their work to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths in their communities, college campuses and military installations. For only the second time in the history of the Governor’s Challenge, the sitting Governor was able to present the Governor’s Cup, which the winning agency will keep for the next year.

“The Governor’s Challenge Awards are our way to let our law enforcement officers know they are making a difference every day when it comes to saving lives on our roads,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “We were also honored to have Governor Kemp with this us to celebrate 20 years of honoring state and local law enforcement officers for their service and dedication to their communities.”

Designed to award outstanding achievements in highway safety enforcement and education, the Governor’s Challenge Awards recognize agencies for the approach and effectiveness of their overall highway safety programs. Agencies are evaluated not just for enforcement initiatives, but for unique problem-solving in their communities, using public information activities, and creating departmental policies that support their traffic enforcement campaign efforts.

Last year’s Governor’s Cup winner, Byron Police Department, won the Impaired Driving Award and also took home first place in Category 2 (11-25 officers). The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office took home the “Rookie of the Year” and Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety awards. The Dalton Police Department took home top honors in Category 4 (51-100 officers) and also won the Speed Award. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office earned the Technology Award and first place in Category 6 (251-500 officers). The Coastal Area Traffic Enforcement Network, which covers southeast Georgia, was named the Traffic Enforcement Network of the Year.

“We congratulate all of this year’s award winners and are proud that departments both big and small can be acknowledged for their achievements.” GOHS Law Enforcement Services Director Roger Hayes said. “We remain committed to working with our state and local law enforcement partners with the goal of having zero traffic deaths on Georgia roads. That may sound impossible to some, but it is a goal that we can reach with the continued work of state and local law enforcement officers to get drivers to obey the speed limit, wear their seat belts, and drive alert and sober.”