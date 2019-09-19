Betty Faye Kelley, age 83 of Piedmont, passed away Wednesday, September 18th at her residence.

Funeral services will be 3:PM Friday, September 20th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. P.D. Wheeler, Jr and Rev. Jason McGee officiating; burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:PM Friday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Derek Parker, Dewayne Cobb, Mark Cobb, Austin Cobb, Daniel McIntyre, Tristen Adkins, Dillion Croy,

Honorary Pallbearers will be the employees of Weiss Lake Egg Company.

Survivors include son, Herman Keith Kelley of Piedmont; daughters, Beckie Darlene Kelley Parker of Piedmont, Connie Jane Pierce Kelley of Piedmont; grandchildren, Derek (Candi) Parker, Scotty Kelley, Danielle (Daniel) McIntyre, Jeremy (Amanda) Kelley; great grandchildren, Landyn Parker, Carson Kelley, Chevy & Carlee McIntyre; future great grandchild, Crimson Kelley; step great grandchildren, Sarah & Colton Fain, Bryce & Skylar; special niece, Angel Adkins; several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Kelley; son-in-law, Dwight Parker.

Perry Funeral Home Directing.

