We’re heading into a new season and most stores are itching to get rid of items so they can stock their shelves with new fall stuff.



These are a few perfect items to buy during the fall months when you’re looking to save the most money:

Electronics: October is the first month that you’ll start seeing holiday deals, so start shopping before everything is picked over!



Outdoor items: Stores are making room for winter accessories, which means great deals for outdoor items. Think of anything from lawnmowers to swimwear. Don’t forget patio furniture and a new grill for the back porch.

Cars: The 2020 models are starting to come out, so car dealers are ready to make room in their parking lots. Look for great deals on cars and your credit union auto loan rates are still among the lowest around. This is a great time to buy!



Toys: Remember that the best new toys come out this time of year, which means stores need to make room on their shelves. Check out the amazing sale prices on toys that stores are trying to get rid of.

Plants and trees: Look for great deals at the nursery this time of year and get planting so the roots can take hold before the first frost (or save them until spring).