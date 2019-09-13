Bekaert employees have been notified by management that the company plans to close a portion of the plant. The result, officials with the IUE/CWA Local 83190 said that over 50 employees could lose their job as the result.

According to IUE/CWA Local 83190 President Tim Horton employees first learned of the impending shutdown in early September.

Horton added that the cuts look to come from the tire core and ISC lines at the plant.

Employees who are 59 years of age or older with at least ten years of service are being offered early out retirement packages. With that, the number of employees who will be out of work could be much less than the nearly 50 employees that are currently employed in those departments.