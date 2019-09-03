An ATV accident claims the life of a 3-year-old boy. According to Georgia State Patrol reports, the crash occurred Monday when a Polaris Ranger 700XP was traveling south on Old Tennessee Highway.

The driver, 14-year-old, Bryson Howard, failed to maintain his lane. The vehicle traveled off the west shoulder of the roadway and the driver over-corrected.

The Polaris Ranger overturned on the roadway, then traveled off the east shoulder. The vehicle came to a final rest in a ditch. The passenger, Rhys Howard, age 3, was fatally injured during the crash. The child’s father is the assistant principal at Woodland High School, John Howard.

From WBHF radio