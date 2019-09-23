Unfortunately, robberies occurring at ATMs are increasing across the country.  While we have not encountered this problem at Coosa Valley Credit Union ATMs, it’s probably a good idea for us all to keep these ATM safety tips in mind:

  • If the ATM is obstructed from view or poorly lit, go to another ATM. Report the problem to the financial institution that operates the ATM.
  • Avoid using ATMs at night. Take a companion if this is not possible.
  • Minimize time spent at the ATM by having your card out and ready to use.
  • Park as close as possible to exterior walk-up ATMs.
  • Do not accept assistance from strangers when using an ATM.
  • Keep your engine running, the doors locked and the windows up at all times when waiting in line at a drive-up ATM. When possible, leave enough room between cars to allow for a quick exit should it become necessary.
  • Once you have completed your transaction, take your money, card and receipt and immediately leave the ATM. Verify your cash later when it is safe to do so.
  • If you see anyone or anything suspicious while conducting a transaction, cancel your transaction and leave immediately.
  • If anyone follows you after making an ATM transaction, go immediately to a crowded well-lit area and call the police.
  • Protect your PIN and the privacy of the transaction by shielding the keypad and standing close to the ATM to prevent others waiting behind you from observing the transaction details.
  • Check your ATM receipts against your statements to identify unauthorized transactions.
  • Report a lost or stolen card immediately.