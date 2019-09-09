An Armuchee Middle School student, Adyson Williams, 13, and her father, Chris Williams, 47 of Cedar Bluff, were killed in a single vehicle accident on Highway 114 between Lyerly and Chattoogavaille late Sunday.

Reports said that Williams was driving his 2008 Honda Civic south on Ga 144 when he veered off of the road. Police said that Williams proceeded to jerk the wheel causing the vehicle to spin in a counter clockwise motion before going down an embankment and striking a tree and a fence.

Adyson was an 8th grade student at Armuchee Middle School.

Adyson was pronounced dead on the scene. Chris Williams was found uncouncous and was transporated to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second child, Aiden Williams, 10, was also in the vehicle, but was transported to a Erlanger Medical Center with injuries.

The Armuchee High School facebook page posted the following, “The Armuchee Football Family would like to express our heartbreak, love, support and prayers for the family of Armuchee Middle School eight-grader Ady Williams. Ady and her father Chris were lost in a car wreck on Sunday. Ady’s younger brother Aiden, a member of our PeeWee football team, is in the hospital. Let’s all life up a prayer for the families and for Aiden. #IAManINDIAN #TRIBEMEANSFAMILY”

An investigation into the wreck is ongoing.