Two organizations dedicated to cultivating inclusivity, diversity spreading positivity throughout Rome and the greater Northwest Georgia region announce their formal convergence with plans to grow and reach a broader audience.

Standing for Art, Music and Purpose, AMP Rome represents the official merging of local, established organizations Turn Your Back on Hate (TYBOH) and Peacefully Engaging the Rome Community (PERC).

Through artistic performances, vigils, supply drives, marches, meditations, concerts, plays, poetry readings, round table discussions, interactive art installations and seasonal festivals, AMP encourages community members to love loudly through the actions they take, the art they make and the time they spend together.

“We’re very excited to announce AMP and begin spreading our message of compassion and inclusivity through the arts in Rome and beyond,” says AMP Founder and President, Jessie Reed. “This community has already been so wonderful and involved with TYBOH and PERC events, so we can’t wait to move forward and start loving loudly through AMP.”

AMP’s roots are within Rome, Georgia, where a diverse group of local citizens staged a peaceful counter protest to a neo-Nazi rally held downtown in April 2016. The group called themselves Turn Your Back on Hate and pledged to gather again should any other events inspire them to turn up the volume and raise awareness within their town.

Over the years, TYBOH assembled to provide food to displaced victims of natural disasters and to host non-political, compassion-centered vigils following the Orlando nightclub mass shooting, the death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the death of immigrant families in detention centers along the United States’ southern border.

By providing a forum for acknowledging and responding to local, regional and national landmark events, they witnessed firsthand the breadth and depth of both diversity and unity among Rome, Georgia’s community members. Inspired by this feeling, the artists within Turn Your Back on Hate formed a group called Peacefully Engaging the Rome Community.

PERC hosted a series of events including poetry readings, stage shows, radio plays, concerts, group meditation events, and the Keys to Rome Project, an initiative to place pianos on Rome’s street corners and a winter festival.

With TYBOH and PERC coming together to form AMP, the organization embraces community members’ differences while also providing opportunities for everyone to connect through creative events and service opportunities centered on art, music and/or a distinct sense of purpose.

While AMP’s central focus is Rome, Georgia, USA, the organization is poised to amplify its reach throughout the region and beyond.

Information about AMP, upcoming events and ways to get involved can be found at amprome.org.

