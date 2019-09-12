Adyson Faith Williams, age 13, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Adyson was born in Rome, Georgia on December 7, 2005, daughter of Jessica Lynn Holloway Floyd and the late Christopher Wayne Williams. She was an eighth grader at Armuchee Middle School where she was active in the band and chorus. Adyson attended Fairhaven Baptist Church.

Survivors include her mother, Jessica Floyd (Jamie), Rome; two brothers, Aiden Williams, Rome, and Jonathan Williams, Glencoe, AL; a sister, Adalyn Floyd, Rome; three step-brothers, Tyler Floyd, Devin Floyd and Logan Floyd; grandparents, Wayne & Gail Williams, Kirby & Linda Holloway, Spencer Floyd and Brenda & Marshall Giles; great grandmother, Wanda Nell Loveless; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services for Adyson and her dad will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Matt West and the Rev. Steve McCaslin officiating. Interment will follow in Hardeman Cemetery.

The family of Adyson and Chris will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 8pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday at 12:30pm and include: Tyler Floyd, Devin Floyd, Josh Holloway, Hunter Holloway, Travis White and Austin White.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.