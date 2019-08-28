Malik Jamal Freeman, 22 of Rome, was jailed after a routine traffic stop led police to find drugs.

Reports said that while speaking with Freeman after pulling him over for a window tint violation officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

This lead to a search, in which police stated that they found suspected marijuana and a loaded handgun.

While at the jail, officers said that he was found with a bag of suspected marijuana in the booking area.

Freeman is charged with two counts possession of marijuana, crossing the guard line with drugs, possession with intent to provide a minor with drug related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, and a window tint violation.