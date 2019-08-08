Willard James Dover, age 67, of Rome passed away Wedensday August 7, 2019 in a local hospital.

Willard was born August 12, 1951, in Cartersville, a son of the late Henry James Dover, and Missie Idell Atkinson Dover. He was preceded in death by granddaughter Brianna Dover, brother, Donald Dover.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Pugh Dover, son, Terry Dover, daughter, Melissa Dempsey, Vanessa Dover, grandchildren, Hailley Wolski, Savannah Dover, Elijah Wolski, Alexis Dover, Austin Dover, Maci Clark, Tinsley Johnson, brothers, Dillard, Ronald, David, Freddy, Harold, Daryl, and Brian Dover, sisters, Ellen Bearden, Hellen Barnette, and Charlotte Lewis, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday August 9, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Kenneth Coomer, officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of service, on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Austin Dover, Terry Dover, Darold Dover, Freddy Dover, Wesley Dover, Davey Dover, Donald Cromer, and Clay Manor.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.