Volunteer Services presented two checks to Floyd on Friday, $270,000 to Floyd Medical Center and $5,000 to Polk Medical Center. The money was raised by sales at the gift shops at both hospitals, donations through the Hole in the Wall thrift shop, baby photos and special sales.

Volunteers play an important role in the services provided by Floyd. Currently, there are 168 active volunteers providing their time throughout the system, said Carolyn Falcitelli, Director of Volunteer Services.

“Our volunteers have provided 22,607 hours to Floyd this year,” said Betty Kirkman, who represents the volunteers at Floyd Medical Center. Floyd President and CEO Kurt Stuenkel said the generosity of the volunteers is

important to the hospital. “The list of things we want to do is always longer than how much money we have,” Stuenkel said. “This money allows us to do things now that we otherwise might have to wait to complete.”

Stuenkel pointed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Mobile Mammography Coach and the expansion of the pediatrics unit as important items that came to fruition quicker because of volunteer proceeds.

“We also appreciate the time that you give and the smiles you get throughout the organization for all the volunteer activities you perform,” Stuenkel told the volunteers during Friday’s celebration.



Volunteers act as retail specialists in the gift shop and thrift shop, provide clerical help by answering phones and assisting with mailings and greet and escort patients.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, call 706.509.5109.