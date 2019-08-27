Chattooga County authorities have confirmed a triple shooting on the Floyd County line Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the Holland Community on Highway 100.

According to Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader, two people are dead and one person has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still working to determine if there were additional persons involved in the shooting.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are on scene as well as a K9 deputy.

