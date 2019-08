Corky Kell tickets will be on sale at Barron Stadium on Friday, August 9th during the Rome Wolves Soap game. Tickets can also be purchased on the following dates and times:



August 13th -16th Noon – 2 pm

August 19th – 22nd Noon – 2 pm



Tickets are $12 in advance and $17 at the gate day of the game. Please come out and support the



Wolves as they battle the Marietta Blue Devils. Ticket covers the admission for 2 games.