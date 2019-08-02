A third suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a drive by shooting on Monday night just off of Powell Drive in Centre.

21 year old Quartez Demond Henderson Powell was arrested on Wednesday on charges of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building, he is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Two others were arrested on Tuesday in connection to the incident, 19 year old Bret Mika Lawless of Collinsville and 23 year old Dru Alexander Handy of Leesburg on charges of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building. Both were booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon where they remain on a $15,000 bond.

According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship, the incident is believed to be the result of a dispute over a social media post. Blankenship said police believe this incident is related to a similar incident that occurred back in May at a location on College Street in Centre.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

Chief Blankenship said that he would like to thank the JSU Center for Applied Forensics and Leesburg Police Investigator Jamie Chatman for their assistance in the case.