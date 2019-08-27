Second baseman Greg Cullen and outfielder Justin Dean have been named to the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Team as announced by SAL President, Eric Krupa, earlier today.

The All-Star Team was voted on by the 14 South Atlantic League Teams’ Field Managers, General Managers, Sports Writers and Broadcasters for a total of 56 votes.



Cullen, 22, was also named as a SAL Mid-Season All-Star. The young infielder is hitting .271 with 23 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 56 RBI in 125 games for the Single-A Braves. He’s walked 70 times this season, second-most among South Atlantic League leaders. Cullen also ranks among league leaders in several other categories including third in runs scored (78), tied for third in triples (6), fourth in OBP (.397), seventh in hits (122), ninth in total bases (184) and OPS (.805). The New York native was originally selected by the Braves in the 15th round of the 2018 draft out of Niagara University.



Dean, 22, leads the South Atlantic League in stolen bases (45), triples (9) and runs scored (85). The outfielder is currently hitting .289 with 18 doubles, nine triples, nine home runs and 46 RBI on the season. He’s walked 60 times in 106 games at Single-A Rome. Dean spent about a month on the Injured List, May 25 through June 20, but hasn’t missed a beat since returning to the Braves lineup. He also ranks among SAL Leaders in several other categories. Dean sits fifth in OBP (.391), seventh in walks (60) and slugging percentage (.440), and eighth in batting average (.289) and total hits (121). Dean was selected by the Braves in the 17th round of the 2018 draft out of Lenoir-Rhyne University.