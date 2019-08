Promise Moss Garner, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she tackled a 32 year-old man to the ground and began to punch him with a closed fist.

Reports said that Garner then proceeded to use abusive words that breached the peace of the community.

The incident occurred in front of a child.

Garner is charged with simple battery, simple assault, disorderly conduct and cruelty to children in the third degree.