The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College has been named the 2019 Outstanding Tennis Facility of the Year by the United States Tennis Association.

The award was accepted this week by Ann Hortman, director of the Rome Sports Commission, in New York City.

The USTA evaluates on the following:

The Facility:

– Quality of each court area and surface

– Quality of the court enclosure and lighting

– Overall layout and adaptation to site

– Accessories and amenities

– Evidence of good and green maintenance

The Tennis Program:

– USTA programs

– Youth Tennis programming

– Other tennis-related programs

– Important contribution to the game of tennis

Rome’s tennis center opened in July 2016 and has since hosted the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s championships, numerous national level collegiate and open tournaments, as well as the USTA Girls 14 & under national championships.

The past two years the center cites its $9.8 million economic impact on the community.

Plans for the center’s future includes the return of the Atlantic Coast Conference championships and the International Tennis Federation Georgia Open Wheelchair championships.

The center is also in the process of building six new indoor courts.