On August 20, 2019 Rome Police Department Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Maple Street at E. 9th Street. On arrival the officer found a black male who had been shot. This male was on the sidewalk in front of a residence on E. 9th Street. Further investigation found a second black male who had been shot. This male was located on the porch of a residence on Maple Street.

Multiple accounts of what happened were reported to officers but it was determined that the two males had shot at each other. Investigators were called in to take over the scene. Both men were transported to a local hospital.

One suspect is identified at Michael Ferrell, age 19, of a Maple Street address. The other is identified as Stevelle Henderson, age 30, also of a Maple Street address. Both males are expected to recover from their wounds. Henderson was located on the sidewalk while Ferrell was located on the porch.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 706-238-5111.