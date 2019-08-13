The Rome Police Department is pleased to announce the assignment of K-9 Officer Josh Glover and his K-9 partner Ash to the Rome Floyd County Metro Drug Task Force effective August 12, 2019.

Officer Glover and Ash will assist the unit with drug searches and recoveries. The teams primary mission will be to identify illegal drug violations by means of traffic enforcement. The Rome Police Department recognizes the growing problem of illegal substance abuse and the effect it is having on the community. We strive to serve the community with professionalism and transparency. We at the Rome Police Department are dedicated to making our community safer and will continue to adapt to meet the needs of those we serve.

Officer Glover and Ash will be a highly visible member of the task force and will actively seek out those who are damaging our community by focusing their efforts on removing illegal substances from our streets.

Our mission is to be the model of excellence in law enforcement. We strive for peace, safety and the suppression of crime. We will maintain the trust and confidence of all people while working to improve quality of life.

If anyone has information they would like to report please call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Tip Line at 706-236-5000.