Two romans, Trina Michelle Terry, 52, and Tony Dwane Sullivan Jr, 34, was arrested at the Kings Inn on Martha Berry Blvd this week after reports said they were found with a large quantity of different drugs.

Reports said that officers found both marijuana and synthetic marijuana packaged for resale, digital scales and numerous plastic baggies in room 107 of the motel.

Police also found a large amount of chemicals used to make synthetic marijuana in the room.

Both are charged with trafficking marijuana, two counts possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, two counts possession of tools for the commission of a crime, manufacturing a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.