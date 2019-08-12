The Rome City Manager is pleased to announce Toni Rhinehart has been selected as the new Finance Director for the City of Rome. The previous Finance Director, Sheree Shore, recently retired after almost 35 years with the City of Rome finance department.



Rhinehart will be responsible for the planning, organizing and directing of the financial operations. She will oversee the administration of the Finance Division to include purchasing for the coordination of all financial activities for the city.



City Manager Sammy Rich, said, “We are excited to have Toni’s experience and depth of knowledge to direct our operational and long-term financial strategies to sustain the fiscal health of our city.”



Rhinehart has served as the Assistant Finance Director for the City of Rome for the past 17 years. Before her service began at the city, she worked in the banking industry and for Rome City Schools. She is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and the Georgia Government Finance Officers Association.



Rhinehart holds a Business Administration Degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from Shorter University. She is very involved in the community as an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Treasurer for the Free Clinic of Rome, and is a Kiwanis Club Board Member.



Rich will present Rhinehart to the Rome City Commission for affirmation of her appointment at tonight’s commission meeting.