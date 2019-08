Jasen Kareem Malone, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attempted to kill a woman numerous times back in late July.

Reports said that Malone attempted to choke the woman out numerous times around the home during a physical altercation.

The victim told police that he held her against the wall and on the bed against her will with his arms around her throat.

Malone is charged with aggravated assault.