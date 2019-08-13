Vincente Gonzalez-Guarcas, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he touched “intimate parts” of a 25 year-old woman without her permission. The victim added that Gonzalez-Guarcas then choked the woman in an effort to force her to have sexual relations with the woman.

Reports added that earlier in the week he allegedly forced her to have sexual relations with him.

Authorities added that the victim is a family member of the suspect.

Both incidents occurred at a home on Maple Road.

Gonzales-Guarcas is charged with rape, aggravated assault, incest and sexual battery.