The Rome Cross-Country team will be hosting the 28th Annual Ridge Ferry

Invitational on Saturday, August 24th.

The scenic course, which winds through Ridge Ferry Park, will boast seven races, beginning every 30 minutes. The races will be professionally chip timed and scored by Ridgeline Events (www.ridgelinetiming.com) and will be sanctioned by GHSA as well as neighboring states if needed.

This race is one of the biggest races in Northwest Georgia, and the Wolves are expecting around 52 schools from 18 counties and around 2,100 runners this year.

Rome City Schools has around 200 kids who participate in their school’s running clubs that will also be competing in the Wolf Cub one-mile race.

Registration for middle and high school programs is now closed, however, you may register your child for the Wolf Cub one-mile race by emailing Coach Goya at [email protected] The Wolf Cub one-mile will be free for children of Rome City faculty and staff, as well as 3rd-6th

grade students who attend a Rome City School.

A $5 entry fee will be charged for adults and $2 entry for students and children to enter the park. If you would like to help volunteer for this event, please email Coach Nabors at [email protected]



Races will follow this schedule:

7:30 Varsity Boys

8:00 Varsity Girls

8:30 Junior Varsity Boys

9:00 Junior Varsity Girls – 9:40 High School Awards

9:40 Wolf Cub 1 mile (Elementary School): This is a free event for any 3rd-6th grader in Rome

City School.

10:00 Girls Middle School (2 miles)

10:20 Boys Middle School (2 miles) – 11:50 Middle School Awards