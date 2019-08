Rome City Commissioners voted on Monday to ban fireworks and ATV’s on public property.

The fireworks ordinance states that fireworks are to be used by people over the age of 18 and older and that no fireworks are to be shot off at any public location without a permit.

According to City Manager Sammy Rich, the ban on ATV’s is nothing new, but was done because of a court case that had been recently thrown out because of an ambiguity.